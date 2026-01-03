Previous
Dark-eyed Junco by pdulis
Photo 2838

Dark-eyed Junco

Dark-eyed Juncos tend to return to the same area each winter - my sunflower feeder :)
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture of this gorgeous bird
January 4th, 2026  
