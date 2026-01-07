Previous
Early Morning Shell Hunting by pdulis
Early Morning Shell Hunting

Finally arrived in Domenica Island - nice and warm here as we left the snow behind in Canada- here’s a shell hunter with flash light early morning
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
778% complete

Corinne ace
Lucky you ! Enjoy the holiday!
January 8th, 2026  
Neil ace
Have fun in the warmth.
January 8th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
It sounds a looks fabulous! This is even more gorgeous on black. Enjoy!
January 8th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Stunning image. I never thought about using a light to shell but the first one out finds the best things
January 8th, 2026  
