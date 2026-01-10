Previous
Stone Stack Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2845

Stone Stack Sunrise

Every sunrise is a symphony of waves and light …
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson
Great lighting and silhouettes
January 11th, 2026  
