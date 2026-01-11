Previous
The Art of Water Lilies by pdulis
The Art of Water Lilies

Water lilies symbolize rebirth, purity, and enlightenment in ancient art.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura)
Stunning light.
January 12th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful
January 12th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy
Lovely!
January 12th, 2026  
