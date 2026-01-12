Previous
Dominican Sunrise by pdulis
Dominican Sunrise

Another beautiful day in the Caribbean island of Dominica. I just love the stone stacks that I found close to Puerto Plata.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Michelle
Beautiful capture
January 12th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous
January 12th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Ah this is beautiful with the light behind the focal stack. Love it.
January 12th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Lovely silhouette.
January 12th, 2026  
