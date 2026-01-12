Sign up
Photo 2847
Dominican Sunrise
Another beautiful day in the Caribbean island of Dominica. I just love the stone stacks that I found close to Puerto Plata.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th January 2026 7:37am
Tags
stone
,
sunrise
,
plata
,
stack
,
puerto
Michelle
Beautiful capture
January 12th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous
January 12th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Ah this is beautiful with the light behind the focal stack. Love it.
January 12th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Lovely silhouette.
January 12th, 2026
