Photo 2848
Golden Sunrise
Dominican sunrise splendour
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3216
photos
318
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th January 2026 7:32am
Tags
sunrise
,
dominica
