The Heavens Declare by pdulis
The Heavens Declare

The heavens declare the glory of the Lord …
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, looks like paradise and not like the cold and gray here.
January 16th, 2026  
Lois ace
Beautiful capture! Love the verse.
January 16th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
January 16th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Beautiful
January 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
January 16th, 2026  
Francoise ace
nice; could be used for a desert island illustration
January 16th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
really beautiful
January 16th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful... looks like somewhere warm too.
January 16th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Just lovely
January 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
January 16th, 2026  
George
Glorious image and true caption.
January 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 16th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
January 16th, 2026  
