Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2850
The Heavens Declare
The heavens declare the glory of the Lord …
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
13
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3215
photos
318
followers
53
following
780% complete
View this month »
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
13
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th January 2026 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
,
palm
,
island
,
dominican
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, looks like paradise and not like the cold and gray here.
January 16th, 2026
Lois
ace
Beautiful capture! Love the verse.
January 16th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Wow
January 16th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Beautiful
January 16th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 16th, 2026
Francoise
ace
nice; could be used for a desert island illustration
January 16th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
really beautiful
January 16th, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful... looks like somewhere warm too.
January 16th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Just lovely
January 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
January 16th, 2026
George
Glorious image and true caption.
January 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 16th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
January 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close