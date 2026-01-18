Previous
Misty Mountain Morning by pdulis
Photo 2853

Misty Mountain Morning

Sometimes we need the fog to remind ourselves that all of life is not black and White
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
great edit!
January 19th, 2026  
