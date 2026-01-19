Sign up
Previous
Photo 2854
Lily Pond Turtle
Turtle hanging out in the pond
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3219
photos
317
followers
53
following
781% complete
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th January 2026 8:20am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
water
,
turtle
,
lily
,
pond
*lynn
ace
perfection
January 20th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice
January 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful
January 20th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful, I finally spotted him!
January 20th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
A turtle and a lovely flower.
January 20th, 2026
