Previous
Lily Pond Turtle by pdulis
Photo 2854

Lily Pond Turtle

Turtle hanging out in the pond
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
perfection
January 20th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice
January 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful
January 20th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful, I finally spotted him!
January 20th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
A turtle and a lovely flower.
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact