Photo 2856
Goodbye Sunrise
We leave Dominica with a beautiful sunrise, looking forward to springtime in Canada
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st January 2026 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
domenica
Jennifer
ace
It's certainly a beautiful place and you captured it so nicely.
January 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
You won’t find it this early!
January 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
January 21st, 2026
