Previous
Photo 2860
Winter Streets
A major winter storm hit Toronto today, creating some pretty serious travel issues. But I just had to get out and capture some magical photo opps
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS R6
Tags
winter
,
storm
,
streetsville
Paul J
ace
You’re a better man than I am Peter. Not the best day to be out and about. Yet, your efforts paid off. Very nice shot.
January 26th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Postcard pretty. Well worth braving the cold.
January 26th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
The lighting makes this pop
January 26th, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely capture. Stay safe and warm.
January 26th, 2026
