Winter Streets by pdulis
Winter Streets

A major winter storm hit Toronto today, creating some pretty serious travel issues. But I just had to get out and capture some magical photo opps
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Paul J
You’re a better man than I am Peter. Not the best day to be out and about. Yet, your efforts paid off. Very nice shot.
January 26th, 2026  
howozzie
Postcard pretty. Well worth braving the cold.
January 26th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger
The lighting makes this pop
January 26th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
Lovely capture. Stay safe and warm.
January 26th, 2026  
