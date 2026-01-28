Sign up
Previous
Photo 2863
Winters Edge Walk
Lake Ontario has some amazing waterfront walks, even in winter it's worth exploring
28th January 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3228
photos
317
followers
53
following
784% complete
View this month »
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful!
January 29th, 2026
Rick
ace
Beautiful. But way too cold for me. :-)
January 29th, 2026
