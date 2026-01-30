Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2865
Lakeside Park Ducks
Lakeside Park boasts one of the most unique beaches in Toronto and is an interesting example of nature making something beautiful out of disposed of red pipes worn into red rocks over many years
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3230
photos
317
followers
54
following
784% complete
View this month »
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
winter
,
park
,
lakeside
Chris Cook
ace
Looks nice. But probably very cold.
January 31st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Beautiful. Do tell, did you use a filter to ge the water so clear in the foreground?
January 31st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close