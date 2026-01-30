Previous
Lakeside Park Ducks by pdulis
Lakeside Park Ducks

Lakeside Park boasts one of the most unique beaches in Toronto and is an interesting example of nature making something beautiful out of disposed of red pipes worn into red rocks over many years
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Chris Cook
Looks nice. But probably very cold.
January 31st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Beautiful. Do tell, did you use a filter to ge the water so clear in the foreground?
January 31st, 2026  
