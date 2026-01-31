Sign up
Previous
Photo 2866
Boreal Owl
This bright-eyed, square faced owl sits and waits on a perch for small mammals and birds before gliding down talons first to grab it.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3231
photos
317
followers
54
following
785% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st January 2026 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
owl
Harry J Benson
ace
WOW, great presentation
February 1st, 2026
