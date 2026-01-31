Previous
Boreal Owl

This bright-eyed, square faced owl sits and waits on a perch for small mammals and birds before gliding down talons first to grab it.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
WOW, great presentation
February 1st, 2026  
