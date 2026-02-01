Previous
Bald Eagle by pdulis
Photo 2867

Bald Eagle

Bald eagles are not actually bald and they are the National Bird of the United States. Bald eagles wingspan can reach 8ft and can reach speeds of 160kph. Their nests can measure over 2.5m in diameter and they mate for life :)
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger
Coming at you. Better duck!
February 2nd, 2026  
Islandgirl
Nice low capture, well done!
February 2nd, 2026  
Shutterbug
Beautiful inflight capture.
February 2nd, 2026  
