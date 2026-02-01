Sign up
Photo 2867
Bald Eagle
Bald eagles are not actually bald and they are the National Bird of the United States. Bald eagles wingspan can reach 8ft and can reach speeds of 160kph. Their nests can measure over 2.5m in diameter and they mate for life :)
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3232
photos
317
followers
54
following
785% complete
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st January 2026 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
bird
,
eagle
,
bald
Jane Pittenger
ace
Coming at you. Better duck!
February 2nd, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Nice low capture, well done!
February 2nd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful inflight capture.
February 2nd, 2026
