Eurasian Eagle Owl by pdulis
Photo 2868

Eurasian Eagle Owl

Of all the birds, Owls are some of the most impressive to look at, and of all the owls, eagle owls have some of the most formidable presence. These stunning birds have recognisable orange eyes and peculiar tufts that look like ears but aren’t.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Peter Dulis

Corinne C ace
Magnificent!
February 3rd, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
This is so amazing
February 3rd, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
In the wild?
February 3rd, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
And wonderfully fuzzy feet!
February 3rd, 2026  
