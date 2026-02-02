Sign up
Photo 2868
Eurasian Eagle Owl
Of all the birds, Owls are some of the most impressive to look at, and of all the owls, eagle owls have some of the most formidable presence. These stunning birds have recognisable orange eyes and peculiar tufts that look like ears but aren’t.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3233
photos
317
followers
54
following
785% complete
View this month »
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st January 2026 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Magnificent!
February 3rd, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is so amazing
February 3rd, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
In the wild?
February 3rd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
And wonderfully fuzzy feet!
February 3rd, 2026
