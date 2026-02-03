Sign up
Photo 2869
Lake Ontario Sheets of Ice
Lake Ontario develops sheets of ice in winter due to the cold temperatures that cause the surface water to freeze, particularly in shallower areas like bays and along the shoreline.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
Bucktree
ace
Cool shot. Interesting pieces of ice and shapes.
February 4th, 2026
