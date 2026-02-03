Previous
Lake Ontario Sheets of Ice by pdulis
Lake Ontario Sheets of Ice

Lake Ontario develops sheets of ice in winter due to the cold temperatures that cause the surface water to freeze, particularly in shallower areas like bays and along the shoreline.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Peter Dulis

Bucktree ace
Cool shot. Interesting pieces of ice and shapes.
February 4th, 2026  
