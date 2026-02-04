Sign up
Previous
Photo 2870
The Stark Winter Lake
The Stark Winter Lake lay silent and steel-gray, its frozen surface reflecting a sky stripped bare of color, where cold and stillness seemed to hold the world in their grip.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3235
photos
317
followers
54
following
786% complete
View this month »
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd February 2026 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
Harry J Benson
ace
Captures the season
February 5th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Ohh, thats soo cold!! The ice shattered like glass in the lower left corner,amazing.
February 5th, 2026
