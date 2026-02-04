Previous
The Stark Winter Lake by pdulis
Photo 2870

The Stark Winter Lake

The Stark Winter Lake lay silent and steel-gray, its frozen surface reflecting a sky stripped bare of color, where cold and stillness seemed to hold the world in their grip.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Captures the season
February 5th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Ohh, thats soo cold!! The ice shattered like glass in the lower left corner,amazing.
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact