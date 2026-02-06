Sign up
Photo 2872
Screech Owl
The Screech owls are known for their shrill calls. They are known for their prominent tufted feathers which give off the appearance of ears. They are short, stocky owls with gray or reddish-brown feathers and yellow eyes.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
12
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS R6
31st January 2026 1:27pm
owl
screech
