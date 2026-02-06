Previous
Screech Owl by pdulis
Screech Owl

The Screech owls are known for their shrill calls. They are known for their prominent tufted feathers which give off the appearance of ears. They are short, stocky owls with gray or reddish-brown feathers and yellow eyes.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
