Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2873
Winter Ducks
Went for a short hike today to capture the ducks & swans at Humber Bay Park East. It was so cold - felt like -24c with wind chill - had to run back to car it was so cold :I
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3238
photos
317
followers
54
following
787% complete
View this month »
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
winter
,
park
,
bay
,
swans
,
humber
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely wintery scene!
Nice to see open water!
February 8th, 2026
Barb
ace
You have captured the cold very well! 🥶
February 8th, 2026
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful scene. Can’t imagine outside in such cold temps.
February 8th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Brrrrrr
February 8th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Good winter scene
February 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nice to see open water!