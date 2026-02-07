Previous
Winter Ducks by pdulis
Winter Ducks

Went for a short hike today to capture the ducks & swans at Humber Bay Park East. It was so cold - felt like -24c with wind chill - had to run back to car it was so cold :I
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Islandgirl ace
Lovely wintery scene!
Nice to see open water!
February 8th, 2026  
Barb ace
You have captured the cold very well! 🥶
February 8th, 2026  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful scene. Can’t imagine outside in such cold temps.
February 8th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Brrrrrr
February 8th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good winter scene
February 8th, 2026  
