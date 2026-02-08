Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2874
Relaxing Time
It's been so cold in Ontario (and many other places across North America) I found a place of refuge :)
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3239
photos
317
followers
54
following
787% complete
View this month »
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
sunrise
,
tub
Harry J Benson
ace
Great wintery scene
February 9th, 2026
Barb
ace
Oooh! A hot tub! Marvelous!
February 9th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Awesome pic!
February 9th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
A smart move to warm up in the hot tub :).
February 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close