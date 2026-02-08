Previous
Relaxing Time by pdulis
Photo 2874

Relaxing Time

It's been so cold in Ontario (and many other places across North America) I found a place of refuge :)
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Great wintery scene
February 9th, 2026  
Barb ace
Oooh! A hot tub! Marvelous!
February 9th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Awesome pic!
February 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
A smart move to warm up in the hot tub :).
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact