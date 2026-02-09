Previous
Harlan's Hawk by pdulis
Harlan's Hawk

This is probably the most common hawk in North America. If you've got sharp eyes you'll see several individuals on almost any long car ride, anywhere.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Brian ace
Wow! Awesome capture. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 10th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
I notice he has been tagged
February 10th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting info. I will have to try to see one. Our neighborhood has a couple of cooper hawks.
February 10th, 2026  
