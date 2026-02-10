Previous
Wizard of Oz Tin Man by pdulis
Wizard of Oz Tin Man

Today I met the Tin Man—once the human lumberjack Nick Chopper, he symbolizes the loss of humanity and emotion due to industrial labor, yet ultimately I know he is seeking to regain his capacity for love, compassion, and emotional depth.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Ahhhh...my old friend
February 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
How cool...great capture.
February 11th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Neat
February 11th, 2026  
