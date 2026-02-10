Sign up
Wizard of Oz Tin Man
Today I met the Tin Man—once the human lumberjack Nick Chopper, he symbolizes the loss of humanity and emotion due to industrial labor, yet ultimately I know he is seeking to regain his capacity for love, compassion, and emotional depth.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
man
of
tin
oz
wizard
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Ahhhh...my old friend
February 11th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
How cool...great capture.
February 11th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Neat
February 11th, 2026
