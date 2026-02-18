Sign up
Previous
Photo 2884
The Emerald City
The Emerald City sits right in the middle of the Land of Oz. It's the final stop on the famous yellow brick road, which starts far away in Munchkin Country. The Wizard built it a few years after he landed in Oz in his hot air balloon.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
8
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3249
photos
314
followers
54
following
790% complete
View this month »
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
yellow
,
city
,
brick
,
oz
,
emerald
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful
February 19th, 2026
Al C
ace
Gorgeous
February 19th, 2026
Rick
ace
Interesting sculpture and gardens. Great shot.
February 19th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful
February 19th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the way the lines and angles all come together.
February 19th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Neat composition
February 19th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov, leading lines
February 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful
February 19th, 2026
