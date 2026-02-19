Previous
Frozen Rose by pdulis
Frozen Rose

Here's my 4th attention at Frozen Flower photography - if anyone wants to give it a go -
Check it out - https://photographyadventures.ca/capturing-the-elegance-of-flowers-in-ice/
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Al C ace
Great article and something I will definitely have a go at
February 20th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
VERY interesting
February 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Wow. I love the color, details and diagonal comp. I never would have guessed what that was.
February 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fab details.
February 20th, 2026  
Laura ace
Very cool. I love it. I've tried this a couple of times and failed every time.
February 20th, 2026  
