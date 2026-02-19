Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
Frozen Rose
Here's my 4th attention at Frozen Flower photography - if anyone wants to give it a go -
Check it out -
https://photographyadventures.ca/capturing-the-elegance-of-flowers-in-ice/
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th February 2026 9:19am
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
frozen
Al C
ace
Great article and something I will definitely have a go at
February 20th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
VERY interesting
February 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. I love the color, details and diagonal comp. I never would have guessed what that was.
February 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fab details.
February 20th, 2026
Laura
ace
Very cool. I love it. I've tried this a couple of times and failed every time.
February 20th, 2026
