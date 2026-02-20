Previous
Red-breasted Nuthatch by pdulis
Red-breasted Nuthatch

The red-breasted nuthatch is a small songbird that frequents our courtyard feeder. They are small but mighty. During nesting season they can be seen chasing off larger birds, aggressively defending their territory.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Brian ace
BOB. Wonderful capture. Love the details
February 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely capture. They are so feisty!
February 21st, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
A beauty despite its feistiness
February 21st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
February 21st, 2026  
