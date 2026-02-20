Sign up
Previous
Photo 2886
Red-breasted Nuthatch
The red-breasted nuthatch is a small songbird that frequents our courtyard feeder. They are small but mighty. During nesting season they can be seen chasing off larger birds, aggressively defending their territory.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3251
photos
314
followers
54
following
790% complete
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th February 2026 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nuthatch
,
red-breasted
Brian
ace
BOB. Wonderful capture. Love the details
February 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely capture. They are so feisty!
February 21st, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
A beauty despite its feistiness
February 21st, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
February 21st, 2026
