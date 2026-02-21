Sign up
Previous
Photo 2887
O Canada
Family day was enjoyed by all at the City Hall skating rink
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
family
,
holiday
,
mississauga
,
ontario
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
February 22nd, 2026
