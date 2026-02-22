Previous
Flatiron Winter Park by pdulis
Flatiron Winter Park

Possibly the most photographed historic landmark in Toronto, the Flatiron or Gooderham Building near the St. Lawrence Market has a wonderful park in it's backyard.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger
What a wonderful building and great composition
February 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura)
Very pretty with the fresh snow.
February 23rd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell
What an amazing building.
February 23rd, 2026  
Marj
Excellent capture
February 23rd, 2026  
Rick
Cool capture. Really neat looking building.
February 23rd, 2026  
Joanne Diochon
Well I feel stupid. I've often seen the flat iron building from the narrow end, but I never knew this park and the wonderful trompe l'oeil painting was on the other side.
February 23rd, 2026  
Shutterbug
Wow! That is truly unique architecture. Beautiful capture.
February 23rd, 2026  
Dorothy
Fantastic!
February 23rd, 2026  
Al C
Wow - That is a cool building
February 23rd, 2026  
Harry J Benson
Seen many photos of it
February 23rd, 2026  
