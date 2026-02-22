Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2888
Flatiron Winter Park
Possibly the most photographed historic landmark in Toronto, the Flatiron or Gooderham Building near the St. Lawrence Market has a wonderful park in it's backyard.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
10
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3253
photos
314
followers
54
following
791% complete
View this month »
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
park
,
toronto
,
flatiron
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a wonderful building and great composition
February 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty with the fresh snow.
February 23rd, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What an amazing building.
February 23rd, 2026
Marj
ace
Excellent capture
February 23rd, 2026
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Really neat looking building.
February 23rd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Well I feel stupid. I've often seen the flat iron building from the narrow end, but I never knew this park and the wonderful trompe l'oeil painting was on the other side.
February 23rd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! That is truly unique architecture. Beautiful capture.
February 23rd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic!
February 23rd, 2026
Al C
ace
Wow - That is a cool building
February 23rd, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Seen many photos of it
February 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close