Allen Lambert Galleria by pdulis
Allen Lambert Galleria

Brookfield Place is an office complex in downtown Toronto, Canada, with two towers and a galleria by Santiago Calatrava. It also houses the Hockey Hall of Fame in a historic former bank building.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
February 24th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome!
February 24th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
What a beautifully elaborate bit of architecture!
February 24th, 2026  
