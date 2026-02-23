Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2889
Allen Lambert Galleria
Brookfield Place is an office complex in downtown Toronto, Canada, with two towers and a galleria by Santiago Calatrava. It also houses the Hockey Hall of Fame in a historic former bank building.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3254
photos
314
followers
54
following
791% complete
View this month »
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
toronto
,
allen
,
galleria
,
lambert
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
February 24th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Awesome!
February 24th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
What a beautifully elaborate bit of architecture!
February 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close