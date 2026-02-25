Previous
Winter in the City by pdulis
Winter in the City

Winter reminds us that beauty can thrive in stillness.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beautiful
February 26th, 2026  
you did yer thang!
February 26th, 2026  
