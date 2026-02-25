Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2891
Winter in the City
Winter reminds us that beauty can thrive in stillness.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3256
photos
314
followers
54
following
792% complete
View this month »
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
toronto
,
streetcar
Marj
ace
Beautiful
February 26th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
you did yer thang!
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close