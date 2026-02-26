Previous
Monument to Multiculturalism by pdulis
Photo 2892

Monument to Multiculturalism

The Monument to Multiculturalism statute looks out to the Royal Bank Plaza with windows that are golden.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
February 27th, 2026  
