Berczy Park by pdulis
Berczy Park

Berczy Park is an iconic little park in Toronto with a dog fountain that provides a continuous flow of fresh, filtered water for dogs, encouraging them to drink more.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
