Photo 2894
Berczy Park
Berczy Park is an iconic little park in Toronto with a dog fountain that provides a continuous flow of fresh, filtered water for dogs, encouraging them to drink more.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3259
photos
314
followers
54
following
792% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd February 2026 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
park
,
berczy
