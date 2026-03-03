Sign up
Photo 2897
Fading Glory
The Valentine Carnation captured with a Lensbaby soft lens
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
4
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3262
photos
314
followers
54
following
793% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd March 2026 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lensbaby
,
carnation
,
valentine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Dreamy !
March 4th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Soft and lovely
March 4th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Superb on black
March 4th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
It's lasted well! I loved the carnations for that very reason!
March 4th, 2026
