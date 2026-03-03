Previous
Fading Glory by pdulis
Photo 2897

Fading Glory

The Valentine Carnation captured with a Lensbaby soft lens
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dreamy !
March 4th, 2026  
Soft and lovely
March 4th, 2026  
Superb on black
March 4th, 2026  
It's lasted well! I loved the carnations for that very reason!
March 4th, 2026  
