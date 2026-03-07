Previous
Peaceful Morning by pdulis
Peaceful Morning

A soft blanket of fog drifted across the quiet lake as the first light of morning slowly appeared. The world felt hushed and peaceful, as if the lake and its feathered visitors were sharing a quiet moment before the day began.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy ace
Looks like a big drop off into the lake.
March 8th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
The flock of birds creates a nice balance
March 8th, 2026  
