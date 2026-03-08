Previous
Foggy Morning by pdulis
Foggy Morning

A heavy fog lingered in the air while the rising sun tried to break through the morning haze.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Bee-u-tee-ful!
March 9th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
March 9th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one. Foggy here too!
March 9th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It looks so peaceful. I love the beautiful highlights.
March 9th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely composition fav
March 9th, 2026  
*lynn ace
wonderful composition and light
March 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous silhouettes, light
March 9th, 2026  
