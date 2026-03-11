Previous
Front St Bull by pdulis
Front St Bull

The signature bull sculpture becomes the city's reference point for all things Toronto — history, industry, entertainment, sports, art and culture — to ultimately define the destination.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Cool.
March 12th, 2026  
Neat composition...great leading line, repetition
March 12th, 2026  
Neat composition
March 12th, 2026  
