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Kalahari Snowfall by pdulis
Photo 2908

Kalahari Snowfall

Over night the snow flurries came - a reminder that winter is not finished with us yet :)
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Harry J Benson ace
And it makes it look magical
March 15th, 2026  
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