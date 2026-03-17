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Previous
Photo 2911
Snow Showers
Breezy, chilly winds and some snow showers accompanied us back home from NYC
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
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iPhone 13
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snow
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Dorothy
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Glad you made it home safely. How was the concert?
March 18th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super composition
March 18th, 2026
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