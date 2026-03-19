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Previous
Photo 2913
Giant human hands
Giant human hands protrude from the ground at Berczy Park Toronto. LOL- Seems like a giant human is buried and in trouble :)
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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10
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5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
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iPhone 13
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park
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hands
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toronto
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berczy
LManning (Laura)
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A bit disturbing! Are these new?
March 20th, 2026
Louise & Ken
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Statuary like this elicits many responses, I'm sure!
March 20th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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That's a little creepy.
March 20th, 2026
Dorothy
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Help!
March 20th, 2026
Babs
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Reminds me of the time our kids buried Nanna on Blackpool beach, ha ha
March 20th, 2026
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