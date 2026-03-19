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Giant human hands by pdulis
Photo 2913

Giant human hands

Giant human hands protrude from the ground at Berczy Park Toronto. LOL- Seems like a giant human is buried and in trouble :)
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Peter Dulis

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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A bit disturbing! Are these new?
March 20th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
Statuary like this elicits many responses, I'm sure!
March 20th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
That's a little creepy.
March 20th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Help!
March 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Reminds me of the time our kids buried Nanna on Blackpool beach, ha ha
March 20th, 2026  
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