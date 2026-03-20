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Previous
Photo 2914
Spring in Motion
Happy 1st day of spring :)
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
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spring
gloria jones
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Cool abstract, colors
March 20th, 2026
Beverley
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warm shades of spring...
March 20th, 2026
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