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Previous
Photo 2918
Rochlean Court
Rochleau Court is a charming spot in Kingston, known for its limestone back alleys and courtyard patios of popular eateries like Chez Piggy and the Toucan. It is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Kingston - built in 1808.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
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iPhone 13
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court
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kingston
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rochlean
Zilli~
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Interesting
March 25th, 2026
Mallory
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love all of the different textures here
March 25th, 2026
Rick
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Interesting passageway.
March 25th, 2026
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