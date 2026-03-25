Previous
Island Queen by pdulis
Photo 2919

Island Queen

The Island Queen, purpose-built for the waters of Georgian Bay, rests in quiet anticipation—awaiting the return of warm days when it will once again carry passengers through the beauty of the Thousand Islands.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact