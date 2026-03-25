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Previous
Photo 2919
Island Queen
The Island Queen, purpose-built for the waters of Georgian Bay, rests in quiet anticipation—awaiting the return of warm days when it will once again carry passengers through the beauty of the Thousand Islands.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
23rd March 2026 9:46am
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queen
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boat
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island
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kingston
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