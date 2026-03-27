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Previous
Photo 2921
Asian Lily
Spring has sprung at the local garden centres
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th March 2026 3:57pm
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flower
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lily
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
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Love the composition!
March 28th, 2026
Shutterbug
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Terrific focus. Beautiful color. Love the image.
March 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
March 28th, 2026
Mallory
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this is absolutely gorgeous
March 28th, 2026
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