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Asian Lily by pdulis
Photo 2921

Asian Lily

Spring has sprung at the local garden centres
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Love the composition!
March 28th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific focus. Beautiful color. Love the image.
March 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2026  
Mallory ace
this is absolutely gorgeous
March 28th, 2026  
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