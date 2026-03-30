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Previous
Photo 2924
Berczy Park Dog Fountain
The Berczy Park Dog Fountain is a one-of-a-kind fixture in Toronto. Since its installation in 2017, the Berczy Park Dog Fountain has represented the heart of the Old Town Toronto community.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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365 - The 2nd Year
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iPhone 13
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dog
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berczy
Lynne
I like it.
March 31st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
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interesting edit
March 31st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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What a great edit!
March 31st, 2026
KWind
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We've yet to visit Toronto. I think we must add it to our list. What a fabulous place. I love the sky processing.
March 31st, 2026
Dorothy
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Love the fountain and your edit!
March 31st, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Seems surrealistic
March 31st, 2026
gloria jones
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Awesome image
March 31st, 2026
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