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Berczy Park Dog Fountain by pdulis
Photo 2924

Berczy Park Dog Fountain

The Berczy Park Dog Fountain is a one-of-a-kind fixture in Toronto. Since its installation in 2017, the Berczy Park Dog Fountain has represented the heart of the Old Town Toronto community.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Lynne
I like it.
March 31st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
interesting edit
March 31st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great edit!
March 31st, 2026  
KWind ace
We've yet to visit Toronto. I think we must add it to our list. What a fabulous place. I love the sky processing.
March 31st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Love the fountain and your edit!
March 31st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Seems surrealistic
March 31st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Awesome image
March 31st, 2026  
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