Previous
Street Art Utopia by pdulis
Photo 2925

Street Art Utopia

Canadian artist Derek Besant created this “trompe l’oeil” mural on the back of the Toronto Gooderham Building in 1980. The mural appears to be a canvas screwed onto the façade with the edges of the canvas fluttering in the wind.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
It took some studying to figure it out.
April 1st, 2026  
KWind ace
Wow... that's super cool!
April 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact