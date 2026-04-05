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Previous
Photo 2930
Toronto Streetcar
King Street is an iconic street in Toronto with these photogenic streetcars
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th March 2026 3:46pm
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toronto
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streetcar
Zilli~
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Wow
April 6th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
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nice reps
April 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Great colours
April 6th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nice lines and colour
April 6th, 2026
Dorothy
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Also the bikes!
April 6th, 2026
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