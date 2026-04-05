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Toronto Streetcar by pdulis
Photo 2930

Toronto Streetcar

King Street is an iconic street in Toronto with these photogenic streetcars
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Wow
April 6th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice reps
April 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great colours
April 6th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice lines and colour
April 6th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Also the bikes!
April 6th, 2026  
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