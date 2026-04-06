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Previous
Photo 2931
Sunrise Trees
Sunrise at the park down the street - so nice I can see it from the front door and know when to cycle down for a quick shot :)
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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10
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5
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4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th April 2026 5:48am
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sunrise
Zilli~
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Superbly captured
April 7th, 2026
Mickey Anderson
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I always love two trees together!!!
April 7th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Beautiful sunrise!
April 7th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
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🙌🙌🙌
April 7th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Love those tree silhouettes.
April 7th, 2026
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