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Photo 2937
Scarborough Bluffs Sunset
Bluffer's Park is a popular place to watch the sunset in Scarborough, thanks to its sandy beach, picnic spaces, magnificent terrain, strolling area, and boat launch.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd August 2022 12:37pm
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sunset
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scarborough
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bluffs
Harry J Benson
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Beautiful colours
April 13th, 2026
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