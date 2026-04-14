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Chipmunk by pdulis
Photo 2939

Chipmunk

my little friend likes to come around and wait for the sunflower seeds I spread out for him :)
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Maggiemae ace
He is very cute! Does he get wound up? Like clockwork?
April 15th, 2026  
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