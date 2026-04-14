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Previous
Photo 2939
Chipmunk
my little friend likes to come around and wait for the sunflower seeds I spread out for him :)
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
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iPhone 13
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chipmunk
Maggiemae
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He is very cute! Does he get wound up? Like clockwork?
April 15th, 2026
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