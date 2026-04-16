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White-throated Sparrow by pdulis
Photo 2941

White-throated Sparrow

The pretty little white-throated Sparrow has sharp markings on its face along with its white throat and crown. Its wavering, whistling call sounds, to some ears, like its homeland's anthem, “Oh Canada.” - LOL
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Allison Williams ace
Love the clarity of its markings.
April 17th, 2026  
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