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Photo 2941
White-throated Sparrow
The pretty little white-throated Sparrow has sharp markings on its face along with its white throat and crown. Its wavering, whistling call sounds, to some ears, like its homeland's anthem, “Oh Canada.” - LOL
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th April 2026 7:27pm
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Allison Williams
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Love the clarity of its markings.
April 17th, 2026
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